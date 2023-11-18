How to Watch Evansville vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Purple Aces have also taken three games in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (44%).
- Evansville compiled a 3-5 straight up record in games it shot over 44% from the field.
- The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinals finished 142nd.
- The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 9.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Cardinals allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Evansville went 3-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Evansville averaged 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 61 on the road.
- At home, the Purple Aces gave up 73.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 79.
- Evansville sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 72-64
|Ford Center
|11/9/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|W 116-46
|Ford Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/18/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Ford Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.