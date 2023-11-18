The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Purple Aces have also taken three games in a row.

Evansville vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (44%).

Evansville compiled a 3-5 straight up record in games it shot over 44% from the field.

The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinals finished 142nd.

The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 9.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Cardinals allowed.

When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Evansville went 3-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Evansville averaged 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 61 on the road.

At home, the Purple Aces gave up 73.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 79.

Evansville sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule