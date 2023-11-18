Who is the team to beat at the top of the CUSA going into Week 12 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

10-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: -375

-375 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UMass

UMass Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: L 38-28 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win CUSA: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 38-29 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. New Mexico State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win CUSA: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 38-29 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win CUSA: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 40-6 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Sam Houston

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 42-27 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UTEP

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 21-13 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee

@ Middle Tennessee Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 42-27 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Florida International

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 40-6 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

