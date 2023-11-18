Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Bartholomew County, Indiana today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bartholomew County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hauser High School at New Washington High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
  • Location: New Washington, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.