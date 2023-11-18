The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Northern Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, eight more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

When Northern Iowa gave up fewer than 77.8 points last season, it went 20-3.

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Cardinals averaged were 12.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (65.5).

Ball State went 21-5 last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Last season, the Cardinals had a 31.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.

The Panthers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was nine percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (54.2%).

Ball State Schedule