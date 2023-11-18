The Ball State Cardinals (3-7) will meet their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. Kent State matchup.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-12.5) 41.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-12.5) 41.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Ball State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Kent State has a record of just 1-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.