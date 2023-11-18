The Ball State Cardinals (3-7) meet a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

While Ball State's defense ranks 77th with 27.3 points allowed per game, the Cardinals have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (17 points per game). Kent State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (14.6 per game) and 13th-worst in points allowed (34.4 per game).

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Ball State vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Ball State Kent State 294.4 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.3 (130th) 348 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.3 (73rd) 148.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113 (112th) 146.1 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (119th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (21st) 9 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has thrown for 566 yards (56.6 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.

Marquez Cooper has racked up 767 yards on 171 carries while finding the end zone three times. He's also caught 17 passes for 151 yards (15.1 per game).

Kiael Kelly has piled up 499 yards on 98 attempts, scoring five times.

Qian Magwood's 335 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has totaled 37 catches and one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has grabbed 25 passes while averaging 28.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 110 carries for 431 yards, or 43.1 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has totaled 414 yards on 112 carries with two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray's 610 receiving yards (61 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 41 catches on 73 targets with four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 20 passes and compiled 335 receiving yards (33.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 27 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 284 yards (28.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

