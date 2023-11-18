The Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) host the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at Ford Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Ball State vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Last season 17 of Ball State's games hit the over.

The Cardinals' record against the spread last season was 14-14-0.

Ball State sported a 14-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-21-0 mark from Evansville.

Ball State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 62.4 138.8 76 147.6 136.1 Ball State 76.4 138.8 71.6 147.6 144.4

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Cardinals scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

Ball State put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76 points.

Ball State vs. Evansville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 10-21-0 19-12-0 Ball State 14-14-0 17-11-0

Ball State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Evansville Ball State 3-10 Home Record 12-2 1-14 Away Record 6-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 65.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

