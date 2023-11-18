Saturday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) and Ball State Cardinals (3-0) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on November 18.

Last time out, the Cardinals won on Tuesday 85-56 over Chicago State.

Ball State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Ball State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 77, Ball State 72

Ball State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals' +392 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (238th in college basketball).

Ball State scored 77.1 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (77.8).

Offensively the Cardinals performed better in home games last year, scoring 84.6 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in road games.

Ball State surrendered 63.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.5 away from home.

