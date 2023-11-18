Our computer model predicts the Ball State Cardinals will take down the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Scheumann Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ball State (-12.5) Over (41.5) Ball State 31, Kent State 15

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ball State vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Out of nine Cardinals games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Ball State games average 47.8 total points per game this season, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes have only covered the spread one time in nine opportunities this year.

Kent State is 1-4 against the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season.

In the Golden Flashes' nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Kent State this season is 5.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ball State 17 27.3 19.5 19.3 15.3 32.7 Kent State 14.6 34.4 16.5 26.5 13.3 39.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.