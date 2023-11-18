Saturday's contest features the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) and the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) squaring off at Ford Center (on November 18) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-67 win for Evansville.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ball State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Ball State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 70, Ball State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-3.2)

Evansville (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Performance Insights

Last season Ball State put up 76.4 points per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.6 points per contest (227th-ranked).

The Cardinals were 117th in the country with 32.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 29.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Ball State ranked 163rd in the country with 13.2 assists per contest.

With 11.6 turnovers per game, the Cardinals were 152nd in college basketball. They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

The Cardinals sank 7.5 treys per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 36.9% three-point percentage (40th-ranked).

Ball State ranked 204th in college basketball by giving up 7.4 treys per game, but it allowed a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked fourth-worst in college basketball.

Last year Ball State took 63.5% two-pointers, accounting for 71.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 36.5% from three-point land (28.5% of the team's baskets).

