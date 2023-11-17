Valparaiso vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) and the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) play in a matchup with no set line at State Farm Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Beacons Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 17 of Valparaiso's games went over the point total.
- The Beacons had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Illinois (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 13.8% more often than Valparaiso (12-17-0) last season.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|143.2
|67.2
|140.8
|140.5
|Valparaiso
|68.9
|143.2
|73.6
|140.8
|139.5
Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends
- The Beacons put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Valparaiso went 9-5 against the spread and 11-6 overall.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Valparaiso
|12-17-0
|17-12-0
Valparaiso vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Valparaiso
|15-2
|Home Record
|8-7
|3-7
|Away Record
|2-12
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
