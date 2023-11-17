The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) and the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) play in a matchup with no set line at State Farm Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Last year 17 of Valparaiso's games went over the point total.

The Beacons had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Illinois (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 13.8% more often than Valparaiso (12-17-0) last season.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 143.2 67.2 140.8 140.5 Valparaiso 68.9 143.2 73.6 140.8 139.5

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Beacons put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Valparaiso went 9-5 against the spread and 11-6 overall.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Valparaiso 15-2 Home Record 8-7 3-7 Away Record 2-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

