The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) face the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 68.9 249th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.6 136th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.9 189th

