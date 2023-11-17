Friday's contest at State Farm Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) going head to head against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-45 victory as our model heavily favors Illinois.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 80, Valparaiso 45

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-35.6)

Illinois (-35.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.3

Valparaiso Performance Insights

Valparaiso ranked 249th in college basketball last season with 68.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 279th with 73.6 points allowed per game.

The Beacons pulled down 31.0 boards per game (233rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

Valparaiso dished out 13.6 assists per game, which ranked them 136th in college basketball.

The Beacons were 189th in college basketball with 11.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 10.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Beacons ranked eighth-worst in the nation with a 29.6% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they made 6.2 threes per game (299th-ranked in college basketball).

Last season Valparaiso gave up 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.9% (194th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Valparaiso took 64% two-pointers and 36% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 75.7% were two-pointers and 24.3% were three-pointers.

