How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) square off against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on B1G+.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
- Valparaiso put together a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.
- The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
- The Beacons' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.
- Valparaiso put together an 11-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- Valparaiso put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (67.0) last season.
- At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
- At home, Valparaiso made 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (5.8). Valparaiso's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (29.6%).
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Christian
|W 100-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/10/2023
|IUPUI
|L 66-56
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|Green Bay
|W 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/21/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
