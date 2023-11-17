The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) square off against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on B1G+.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.

Valparaiso put together a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.

The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Beacons' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.

Valparaiso put together an 11-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

Valparaiso put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (67.0) last season.

At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).

At home, Valparaiso made 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (5.8). Valparaiso's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (29.6%).

