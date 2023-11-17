Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Scott County, Indiana is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Scott County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henryville High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
