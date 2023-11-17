The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mastodons Betting Records & Stats

Last season 11 of Purdue Fort Wayne's games went over the point total.

The Mastodons' record against the spread last season was 10-18-0.

Northern Arizona (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 26.8% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0) last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 73.7 147.6 74.7 144.5 141.8 Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 147.6 69.8 144.5 143.9

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons put up just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (73.9) than the Lumberjacks gave up to opponents (74.7).

Purdue Fort Wayne put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 14-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona Purdue Fort Wayne 6-8 Home Record 9-6 3-13 Away Record 7-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

