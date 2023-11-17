How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.
- Purdue Fort Wayne went 8-1 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mastodons finished 144th.
- Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Mastodons recorded were only 0.8 fewer points than the Lumberjacks allowed (74.7).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-1.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Mastodons ceded 66.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.9.
- In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.6) than away from home (9.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 82-74
|Wintrust Arena
|11/9/2023
|Andrews
|W 130-34
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 86-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
