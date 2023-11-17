The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 8-1 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.

The Lumberjacks ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mastodons finished 144th.

Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Mastodons recorded were only 0.8 fewer points than the Lumberjacks allowed (74.7).

When Purdue Fort Wayne scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-1.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mastodons ceded 66.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.9.

In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.6) than away from home (9.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule