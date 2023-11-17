The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne went 8-1 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mastodons finished 144th.
  • Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Mastodons recorded were only 0.8 fewer points than the Lumberjacks allowed (74.7).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-1.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mastodons ceded 66.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.9.
  • In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.6) than away from home (9.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ DePaul W 82-74 Wintrust Arena
11/9/2023 Andrews W 130-34 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/12/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 86-64 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/17/2023 Northern Arizona - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Wittenberg - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

