The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) play at Barclays Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no set line.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

Notre Dame was less successful against the spread than Oklahoma State last year, sporting an ATS record of 11-19-0, compared to the 14-17-0 mark of the Cowboys.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 69.6 137.9 72.1 137.9 141.5 Oklahoma State 68.3 137.9 65.8 137.9 136.9

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged just 3.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Cowboys allowed (65.8).

Notre Dame went 6-10 against the spread and 10-7 overall last season when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 15-15-0 Oklahoma State 14-17-0 15-16-0

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Oklahoma State 11-8 Home Record 12-6 0-10 Away Record 6-7 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.2 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.