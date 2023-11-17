Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) play at Barclays Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no set line.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats
- Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.
- Notre Dame was less successful against the spread than Oklahoma State last year, sporting an ATS record of 11-19-0, compared to the 14-17-0 mark of the Cowboys.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Notre Dame
|69.6
|137.9
|72.1
|137.9
|141.5
|Oklahoma State
|68.3
|137.9
|65.8
|137.9
|136.9
Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged just 3.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Cowboys allowed (65.8).
- Notre Dame went 6-10 against the spread and 10-7 overall last season when scoring more than 65.8 points.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Notre Dame
|11-19-0
|15-15-0
|Oklahoma State
|14-17-0
|15-16-0
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Notre Dame
|Oklahoma State
|11-8
|Home Record
|12-6
|0-10
|Away Record
|6-7
|6-13-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.2
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|9-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
