The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Oklahoma State AVG Oklahoma State Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 68.3 271st 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 65.8 54th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 34 54th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.9 229th 281st 11.8 Assists 12.6 211th 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 13.6 322nd

