Friday's contest between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) squaring off at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 69-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 69, Notre Dame 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-2.3)

Oklahoma State (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Notre Dame Performance Insights

Notre Dame was 224th in the nation in points scored (69.6 per game) and 240th in points conceded (72.1) last season.

The Fighting Irish grabbed 28.8 rebounds per game and conceded 33.3 boards last year, ranking 322nd and 307th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Notre Dame was ranked 281st in college basketball in assists with 11.8 per game.

The Fighting Irish made 8.8 3-pointers per game and shot 35.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 42nd and 85th, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Notre Dame was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2 last season. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

The Fighting Irish attempted 43% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 57% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of the Fighting Irish's buckets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

