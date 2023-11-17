Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|133.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|132.5
|-300
|+240
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.
- The Fighting Irish had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.
- Oklahoma State put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Cowboys games.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Notre Dame ranks 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+30000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 289th, a difference of 209 spots.
- Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
