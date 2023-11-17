The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (39.5%).

Last season, Notre Dame had an 11-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.5% from the field.

The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.

The Fighting Irish scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Notre Dame went 10-7.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

At home, Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).

The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (73.5) last season.

At home, Notre Dame knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

