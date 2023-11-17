The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (39.5%).
  • Last season, Notre Dame had an 11-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.
  • The Fighting Irish scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Notre Dame went 10-7.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (73.5) last season.
  • At home, Notre Dame knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Niagara W 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Western Carolina L 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/16/2023 Auburn L 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Oklahoma State - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

