How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (39.5%).
- Last season, Notre Dame had an 11-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.
- The Fighting Irish scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Notre Dame went 10-7.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (73.5) last season.
- At home, Notre Dame knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Niagara
|W 70-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|L 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.