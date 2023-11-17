The Elon Phoenix (1-2) take on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars shot 45.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix's opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, IUPUI had a 4-17 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.6% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 280th.
  • The Jaguars' 65.3 points per game last year were 6.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix gave up to opponents.
  • IUPUI went 2-9 last season when it scored more than 71.6 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • IUPUI averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
  • The Jaguars conceded fewer points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (81.9) last season.
  • IUPUI sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Spalding W 70-63 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Valparaiso W 66-56 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 @ Indiana State L 96-57 Hulman Center
11/17/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Winthrop - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Holy Cross - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

