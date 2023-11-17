How to Watch IUPUI vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Elon Phoenix (1-2) take on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
IUPUI vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Arizona (4:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Utah Tech vs Youngstown State (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars shot 45.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, IUPUI had a 4-17 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.6% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 280th.
- The Jaguars' 65.3 points per game last year were 6.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix gave up to opponents.
- IUPUI went 2-9 last season when it scored more than 71.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- IUPUI averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
- The Jaguars conceded fewer points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (81.9) last season.
- IUPUI sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Spalding
|W 70-63
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 66-56
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 96-57
|Hulman Center
|11/17/2023
|Elon
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.