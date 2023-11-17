The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) and the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler and its opponent combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 15-13-0 last year.

Butler's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Michigan State's .516 mark (16-15-0 ATS Record).

Butler vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 70.9 136.2 67.9 135.8 137.5 Butler 65.3 136.2 67.9 135.8 139.4

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Butler put together a 12-1 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Butler vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0 Butler 15-13-0 10-18-0

Butler vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Butler 12-2 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

