Butler vs. Michigan State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) will play the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Butler vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)
- A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|27.4
|357th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.