Butler vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup.
Butler vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|139.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|139.5
|-410
|+315
Butler vs. Michigan State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).
- Michigan State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 17 Spartans games hit the over.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
