The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

Last season, Butler had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 280th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

Butler put together a 13-0 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).

Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

