Thursday's contest between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2) at Screaming Eagles Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 95-44 and heavily favors Southern Indiana to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Screaming Eagles claimed an 86-38 victory against Oakland City.

Southern Indiana vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Southern Indiana vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 95, Northern Illinois 44

Southern Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Screaming Eagles put up 65.0 points per game (179th in college basketball) last season while giving up 63.8 per contest (166th in college basketball). They had a +33 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

With 62.6 points per game in OVC matchups, Southern Indiana tallied 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (65.0 PPG).

Offensively the Screaming Eagles played better in home games last year, scoring 69.5 points per game, compared to 60.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Southern Indiana played better at home last season, giving up 59.3 points per game, compared to 68.1 in away games.

