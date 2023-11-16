Thursday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) at Mackey Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, heavily favoring Texas A&M to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Boilermakers won their most recent outing 67-50 against Southern on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 71, Purdue 57

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Boilermakers put up 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball). They had a +158 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Purdue's offense was worse in Big Ten matchups last season, scoring 67.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.5 PPG.

The Boilermakers scored 74.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, Purdue surrendered 1.9 fewer points per game (64.3) than on the road (66.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.