The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) host the Auburn Tigers (1-1) at Barclays Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Auburn sported a 16-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-19-0 mark from Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 69.6 142.4 72.1 139.8 141.5 Auburn 72.8 142.4 67.7 139.8 140.7

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged only 1.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allowed (67.7).

When Notre Dame totaled more than 67.7 points last season, it went 6-9 against the spread and 9-7 overall.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 15-15-0 Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Auburn 11-8 Home Record 14-2 0-10 Away Record 4-8 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

