Notre Dame vs. Auburn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) host the Auburn Tigers (1-1) at Barclays Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats
- Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Auburn sported a 16-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-19-0 mark from Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Notre Dame
|69.6
|142.4
|72.1
|139.8
|141.5
|Auburn
|72.8
|142.4
|67.7
|139.8
|140.7
Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged only 1.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allowed (67.7).
- When Notre Dame totaled more than 67.7 points last season, it went 6-9 against the spread and 9-7 overall.
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Notre Dame
|11-19-0
|15-15-0
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Notre Dame
|Auburn
|11-8
|Home Record
|14-2
|0-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|6-13-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|9-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
