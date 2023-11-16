Notre Dame vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (1-1) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-14.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-15.5)
|145.5
|-1700
|+920
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.
- Auburn put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Tigers games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks significantly better (77th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (190th).
- Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.