How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (1-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Notre Dame compiled a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.
- The Fighting Irish scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Notre Dame put together a 9-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.3.
- The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (73.5) last season.
- At home, Notre Dame drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Niagara
|W 70-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
