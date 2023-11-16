The Auburn Tigers (1-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Notre Dame compiled a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.

The Fighting Irish scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Notre Dame put together a 9-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

At home, Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.3.

The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (73.5) last season.

At home, Notre Dame drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

