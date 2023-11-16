The Auburn Tigers (1-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Notre Dame compiled a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Fighting Irish scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • Notre Dame put together a 9-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.3.
  • The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (73.5) last season.
  • At home, Notre Dame drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Niagara W 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Western Carolina L 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/16/2023 Auburn - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

