The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) go up against the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Wright State matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana (-9.5) 152.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Hoosiers games last season hit the over.

Wright State covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 16 of the Raiders' games went over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Indiana considerably higher (47th in the country) than the computer rankings do (256th).

Indiana has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

