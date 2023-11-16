The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) square off against the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Indiana went 19-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders ranked 69th.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers averaged were only one more point than the Raiders gave up (73.7).

Indiana had a 15-3 record last season when putting up more than 73.7 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana played better at home last year, putting up 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in road games.

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.2 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

