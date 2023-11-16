How to Watch Indiana vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) square off against the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- Indiana went 19-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders ranked 69th.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers averaged were only one more point than the Raiders gave up (73.7).
- Indiana had a 15-3 record last season when putting up more than 73.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana played better at home last year, putting up 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in road games.
- The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.2 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|FGCU
|W 69-63
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|Army
|W 72-64
|Assembly Hall
|11/16/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.