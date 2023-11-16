The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-2) play at Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has no set line.

Indiana vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Wright State (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.9% more often than Indiana (16-14-0) last year.

Indiana vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 154.6 68.7 142.4 142.4 Wright State 79.9 154.6 73.7 142.4 149.1

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hoosiers put up only 1.0 more point per game (74.7) than the Raiders gave up (73.7).

Indiana had a 12-5 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Indiana vs. Wright State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0

Indiana vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Wright State 15-2 Home Record 9-6 5-7 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

