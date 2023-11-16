The Green Bay Phoenix and the Creighton Bluejays hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature Horizon teams.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Milwaukee Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 - Western Michigan Broncos at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Detroit Mercy Titans at Michigan State Spartans 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 - Green Bay Phoenix at Creighton Bluejays 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 FloHoops

