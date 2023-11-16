Thursday's college basketball slate includes six games with ACC teams on the court. Among those games is the Clemson Tigers playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Houston Christian Huskies at Virginia Tech Hokies 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ACC Network Extra Bellarmine Knights at Louisville Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ACC Network Extra Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Davidson Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ACC Network X Boston College Eagles at Ohio State Buckeyes 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 B1G+ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Rice Owls 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

