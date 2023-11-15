How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Banterra Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons' 62.6 points per game last year were 12.3 fewer points than the 74.9 the Salukis gave up to opponents.
- Purdue Fort Wayne went 11-10 last season when allowing fewer than 73.4 points.
- Last year, the Salukis recorded 7.7 more points per game (73.4) than the Mastodons gave up (65.7).
- When Southern Illinois totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 10-12.
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 80-61
|Crisler Center
|11/11/2023
|Great Lakes Christian
|W 124-41
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
