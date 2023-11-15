The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Banterra Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons' 62.6 points per game last year were 12.3 fewer points than the 74.9 the Salukis gave up to opponents.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne went 11-10 last season when allowing fewer than 73.4 points.
  • Last year, the Salukis recorded 7.7 more points per game (73.4) than the Mastodons gave up (65.7).
  • When Southern Illinois totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 10-12.

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Michigan L 80-61 Crisler Center
11/11/2023 Great Lakes Christian W 124-41 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
11/15/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
11/24/2023 Iowa - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

