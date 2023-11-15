The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) take the court against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up just 4.8 more points per game last year (63.7) than the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents (58.9).

Northwestern had a 9-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.

Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged 73.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

Notre Dame had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 35.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish's opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Schedule