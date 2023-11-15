How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Northwestern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) take the court against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up just 4.8 more points per game last year (63.7) than the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents (58.9).
- Northwestern had a 9-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.
- Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged 73.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.
- Notre Dame had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.
- The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot 35.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish's opponents shot last season.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina
|L 100-71
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|@ NJIT
|W 104-57
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|Illinois
|-
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
