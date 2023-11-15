How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Marquette 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.0 points per game last year, 6.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Jaguars allowed.
- Marquette had a 19-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Jaguars recorded were 13.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (58.2).
- IUPUI had a 17-7 record last season when scoring more than 58.2 points.
- Last season, the Jaguars had a 32.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.8% lower than the 41.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 38.3% clip from the field last season, 9.5 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 77-72
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 108-58
|Value City Arena
|11/15/2023
|Marquette
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ball State
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
