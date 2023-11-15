The IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Marquette 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.0 points per game last year, 6.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Jaguars allowed.

Marquette had a 19-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Jaguars recorded were 13.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (58.2).

IUPUI had a 17-7 record last season when scoring more than 58.2 points.

Last season, the Jaguars had a 32.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.8% lower than the 41.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.

The Golden Eagles shot at a 38.3% clip from the field last season, 9.5 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.

IUPUI Schedule