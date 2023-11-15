Wednesday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) at IUPUI Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-63, heavily favoring Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Their last time out, the Jaguars lost 108-58 to Ohio State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 84, IUPUI 63

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars put up 71.6 points per game last season (57th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per contest (329th in college basketball). They had a -2 scoring differential.

With 73.3 points per game in Horizon games, IUPUI tallied 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.6 PPG).

Offensively the Jaguars fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.2 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in away games.

IUPUI allowed 71.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.4 fewer points than it allowed in road games (71.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.