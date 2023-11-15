The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) meet at Show Me Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

In Evansville's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

The Purple Aces were 10-21-0 against the spread last season.

Southeast Missouri State covered more often than Evansville last season, putting up an ATS record of 18-12-0, compared to the 10-21-0 mark of the Purple Aces.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southeast Missouri State 77.5 139.9 75.9 151.9 150.2 Evansville 62.4 139.9 76 151.9 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces put up an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 13.5 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed.

Evansville put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 19-11-0 Evansville 10-21-0 19-12-0

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southeast Missouri State Evansville 9-4 Home Record 3-10 5-11 Away Record 1-14 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 76 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.