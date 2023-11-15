Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) meet at Show Me Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Venue: Show Me Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats
- In Evansville's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.
- The Purple Aces were 10-21-0 against the spread last season.
Southeast Missouri State covered more often than Evansville last season, putting up an ATS record of 18-12-0.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southeast Missouri State
|77.5
|139.9
|75.9
|151.9
|150.2
|Evansville
|62.4
|139.9
|76
|151.9
|136.1
Additional Evansville Insights & Trends
- The Purple Aces put up an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 13.5 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed.
- Evansville put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.9 points.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southeast Missouri State
|18-12-0
|19-11-0
|Evansville
|10-21-0
|19-12-0
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southeast Missouri State
|Evansville
|9-4
|Home Record
|3-10
|5-11
|Away Record
|1-14
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.2
|76
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-5-0
