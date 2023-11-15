Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) play the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|326th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|76
|327th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|341st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|10.2
|350th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
