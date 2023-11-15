The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 more points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces gave up.

Eastern Kentucky went 9-0 last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.

Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Purple Aces averaged were 6.7 fewer points than the Colonels gave up (69.5).

When Evansville scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 6-1.

Last season, the Purple Aces had a 33.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19.1% lower than the 52.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.

The Colonels shot at a 36.0% clip from the field last season, 28.2 percentage points less than the 64.2% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces averaged.

Evansville Schedule