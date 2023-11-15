The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) battle the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville matchup.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Evansville Moneyline BetMGM Southeast Missouri State (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southeast Missouri State (-2.5) 150.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Evansville went 10-21-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Purple Aces had an ATS record of 9-18.

Southeast Missouri State compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Redhawks games.

