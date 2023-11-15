The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) battle the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Redhawks given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Evansville put together a 3-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Redhawks ranked 211th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Purple Aces ranked 341st.

The Purple Aces put up an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 13.5 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed to opponents.

Evansville put together a 1-1 record last season in games it scored more than 75.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Evansville scored 4.2 more points per game at home (65.2) than away (61.0).

The Purple Aces gave up fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than away (79.0) last season.

Beyond the arc, Evansville sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule