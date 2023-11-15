The Eastern Conference's top two teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), hit the court at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.7% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Celtics put up 7.9 more points per game (119.6) than the 76ers give up (111.7).

When Boston totals more than 111.7 points, it is 7-0.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 43.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 13th.

The 76ers' 121.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 125.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (114).

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this season, allowing 102.8 points per game, compared to 109 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, sinking 17.8 threes per game with a 41.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 32.3% three-point percentage away from home.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers averaged 114.2 points per game at home last season, and 116.2 on the road.

The 76ers gave up 109.5 points per game at home last season, and 112.3 away.

Beyond the arc, the 76ers made fewer trifectas away (12.3 per game) than at home (12.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38.5%) than at home (38.9%) too.

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaylen Brown Questionable Illness Neemias Queta Questionable Foot Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Knee

76ers Injuries