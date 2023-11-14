The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) host the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at Athletics-Recreation Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Valparaiso Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso covered 12 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Valparaiso's .414 ATS win percentage (12-17-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Green Bay's .276 mark (8-21-0 ATS Record).

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 68.9 128.2 73.6 150.1 139.5 Green Bay 59.3 128.2 76.5 150.1 136.2

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

Last year, the Beacons averaged 7.6 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).

When Valparaiso totaled more than 76.5 points last season, it went 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0 Green Bay 8-21-0 17-12-0

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso Green Bay 8-7 Home Record 2-10 2-12 Away Record 1-17 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

