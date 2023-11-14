Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 14
Tuesday's game between the Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-48 and heavily favors Valparaiso to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center
Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Valparaiso 77, Green Bay 48
Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Green Bay
- Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-28.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 125.5
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- With 68.9 points scored per game and 73.6 points allowed last year, Valparaiso was 249th in college basketball offensively and 279th on defense.
- On the boards, the Beacons were 233rd in college basketball in rebounds (31 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).
- Last season Valparaiso was ranked 136th in the nation in assists with 13.6 per game.
- The Beacons were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and eighth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%) last year.
- Valparaiso gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 218th and 194th, respectively, in college basketball.
- Valparaiso took 64% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.7% of Valparaiso's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.3% were 3-pointers.
