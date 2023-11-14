Tuesday's game between the Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-48 and heavily favors Valparaiso to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 77, Green Bay 48

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-28.8)

Valparaiso (-28.8) Computer Predicted Total: 125.5

Valparaiso Performance Insights

With 68.9 points scored per game and 73.6 points allowed last year, Valparaiso was 249th in college basketball offensively and 279th on defense.

On the boards, the Beacons were 233rd in college basketball in rebounds (31 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

Last season Valparaiso was ranked 136th in the nation in assists with 13.6 per game.

The Beacons were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and eighth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%) last year.

Valparaiso gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 218th and 194th, respectively, in college basketball.

Valparaiso took 64% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.7% of Valparaiso's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.3% were 3-pointers.

