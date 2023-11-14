The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) take on the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
  • Valparaiso had a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.8% from the field.
  • The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 363rd.
  • Last year, the Beacons averaged 7.6 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).
  • Valparaiso went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Valparaiso played better in home games last season, posting 72.5 points per game, compared to 67 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Beacons surrendered 69.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.8.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Valparaiso performed better at home last year, sinking 6.8 treys per game with a 31.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Christian W 100-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/10/2023 IUPUI L 66-56 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 Green Bay - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/21/2023 Western Illinois - Athletics-Recreation Center

