How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) take on the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- Valparaiso had a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 363rd.
- Last year, the Beacons averaged 7.6 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).
- Valparaiso went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 76.5 points.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Valparaiso played better in home games last season, posting 72.5 points per game, compared to 67 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Beacons surrendered 69.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.8.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Valparaiso performed better at home last year, sinking 6.8 treys per game with a 31.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Christian
|W 100-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/10/2023
|IUPUI
|L 66-56
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/21/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.